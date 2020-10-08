To the Editor:
Please vote for Ken Morse for House of Representatives. Ken has been serving the Oxford Hills for over 45 years. He says, “Everyone deserves good food, shelter, and health.”
I worked for him at Grassroots Graphics and know him well. He is a compassionate, honorable person.
He directed Healthy Oxford Hills. He wants to make health care available and affordable for everyone. He coordinated the Maine Farm to School Network, bringing healthy food to our students and supporting our farmers. He served the Board of Oxford County United Way, among many other boards.
He understands our children need a world-class education in order to maintain our independence and democracy, and that we need to solve the climate crisis we are in, in order to keep Maine “The Way Life Should Be.”
Ken has invested in our community and will represent our citizens skillfully.
Patricia Suzanne
Norway
