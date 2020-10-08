To the Editor:

The Sierra Club has endorsed my friend Ken Morse in the November 3 general election for the Maine House District #71 seat! I am proud to share their endorsement and add my own.

My home is on Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway. The quality of the lake water and the health of the surrounding woods has been a key component to the enjoyment of this place for generations. I believe supporting local climate action is critical to the future of our healthy environment.

Ken understands the link between a healthy environment and job development dependent on our natural resources, agriculture and renewable energy. He states that “Maine is a beautiful State with superb woods, lakes, mountains and a rugged coastline. I’ll work hard to support policies that protect the natural bounty of Maine’s land and sea.” As a community organizer I am certain his hard work will produce results.

Ken’s opponent has received failing grades on the environment. He has opposed development of renewables such as solar and the Land for Maine’s Future funding. Millett’s anti-environment voting record does not allow me to consider him for re-election.

Ken has a proven connection to community and his vision for the future of our region supports my need for local climate action. Ken Morse is the right choice. It’s time for a change.

Judy Schneider

Norway

