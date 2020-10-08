LEWISTON – Lucille Poulin of Lewiston passed away at the age of 87 on Oct. 6, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She had previously been a resident at the Chapman House in Auburn for several years. She was born in Auburn to the late Hilarion and Garcia Simard.

She was a 1951 graduate of Edward Little High School. In 1953 she married Lionel Poulin, a World War II hero, who predeceased her in 1981. Lucille worked for several years as a dental assistant in Auburn and Lewiston and later for 20 years at Affiliated Lab Inc. Portland.

She enjoyed her Red Hat gatherings, line dancing to country music, singing in the Holy Cross Church Choir and scrapbooking. She traveled extensively with trips to the Rose Bowl Game and Parade in Pasadena, Branson, Mo, Alaska and Scotland. She loved exploring the coast of Maine. She was the happiest when she opened her home to host many happy family occasions with elaborate meals, often baking a beautifully decorated cake for the occasion.

Lucille was predeceased by her brother, Robert in 2010. She is survived by sisters Dolores Bean (Paul) of New York, Louise Brown (Maurette) of Lewiston and brothers Paul Simard of Connecticut and Donald Simard (Phyllis) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for care given to Lucille at the Chapman House, CMMC and by Androscoggin Hospice House. Also, her extended family thanks her brother Paul for the many years of caring support he has given her. Services will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to:

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210