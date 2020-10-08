To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Katey Branch for State Senate for District 19. We have all seen the negative results of partisanship during these past four years and Katey is just the person to bring an openness, and independent mindset to the table, while opening communication avenues that are so necessary for our democracy. She is not a politician, but a woman who is passionate about creating a sustainable economy, while protecting our environment and encouraging technology to encourage growth and education.

Katey has a strong background in running a small business, and devoting herself to the people of Norway and District 19. She was the driving force behind the Alan Day Community Garden which is a non-profit with a mission to develop an educational demonstration garden cooperatively with the people of the region. She is a passionate advocate for healthcare rights, and can see the need for improved broadband access for health, as a draw to bring our young folks back to Maine, and for education.

As a family nurse practitioner and a mother, I am ready for change. I struggle to provide health care to many within our fragmented and profit driven system. My children have internet access for their education, but many do not. We need to vote for people who will listen to our concerns and aim our state in the right direction with common sense, integrity and determination. I will be voting for Katey on November 3, and I encourage you to consider giving her your vote as well.

Maureen L. Harpell, FNP

Bridgton

