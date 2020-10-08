BRIDGTON — Every year, the Bridgton Art Guild awards a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who plans to study the arts in college. To raise funds for the scholarship, the Guild is holding a raffle at Gallery 302 in Bridgton. The prize is a lovely necklace, donated by Karen Lipiatos, and made of shell pearl and Amazonite beads, on silk thread with a hand wrought sterling silver findings clasp. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. This raffle will end October 12, Columbus day. All proceeds from the raffle go to the scholarship for a local high school senior. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, ME. Call 207-647-2787 for more information.

