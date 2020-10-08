To the Editor:

On September 27, groups throughout the Bethel area had individual and virtual CROP walks raising funds to support those who face food insecurity. Walks were held in West Bethel, Bethel, Greenwood and Hanover. Together and on-line more than 20 people raised more than $1700.

Our thanks to those that took up the challenge despite the pandemic. Thanks too to all those that contributed their time, energy and resources including Eileen Opie, Rev. Tim LeConey and Mary LeConey, Jane and Jim Chandler, Jim List, Patricia Boyle-Wight and family, Deb Lewis, Jan Whitworth, Linda McDonough, Seabury and Sharon Lyon, Steve Wight, the Dunham Family, Dean Walker, Robert Ross and anonymous members of the community.

Together we all raised enough funds to purchase almost $6800 of food through food aid and food pantry purchasing. We are still accepting contributions through October. Donations can be made online at www.crophungerwalk.org/bethelme/donate or can be sent to CROP Walk c/o West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St, Bethel Maine 04217. Please note CROP Walk on the check notes line.

Henrietta List

West Parish World Service Committee

Bethel

