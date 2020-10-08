To the Editor:

There could not have been a greater difference displayed in the issue of your paper dated October 1, 2020. By that I mean the bucolic picture on page B1 of the West Paris Little Androscoggin River during autumn as opposed to the pictures of the insane actions of some Oxford Hills juveniles on page A3.

Although these deplorable actions don’t surprise me, as I feel something of this nature was far from never occurring, it reflects I feel an issue that has become almost acceptable to too many families and to those in authority in this area of Maine: That issue is the lack of parental discipline over their children thus producing a general lack of respect for anyone in authority.

We are very fortunate to be living in a part of Maine that reflects great environmental beauty but to many, that is where the beauty ends. The parents of these and like-minded children must learn how to be good parents, something they are surely not at the moment. This general lack of discipline and respect for authority must be discouraged and changed or we will become no better than a vicious, hateful and unlawful country.

It starts with the parenting of our offspring and ends with those in authority in our school, court and public administration systems. Only with all of those persons being citadels of responsibility, while working in concert for the betterment of our society, can we be hopeful for the future of our country. It all starts at home so parents, be there for them and show them what being a parent is all about.

Tom Curtis

Norway

