To the Editor:

We are continually reminded how lucky we are to live in a beautiful and simply special part of the state; just take a moment to stop by one of our unique lakes, look up at the hills and mountains, slow down to watch deer in a field and chat with neighbors at the dump. Respect and appreciation of what western Maine has to offer keeps us working hard to stay here and be a part of this community.

Jan Collins, who is running to represent us in Maine Senate District 17, understands the challenges and benefits of living in rural Maine. Throughout her life- living, learning and working in Central Maine, Jan has gathered experience, knowledge and strength to fight for important causes. She recognizes the importance of community and the value of people working together and supporting one another. Her background as a passionate educator, farmer, nature-lover, author, advocate for those in need and the environment, parent and grandparent make her an excellent and tireless candidate.

Getting to know Jan over the last several years has been a pleasure and gives me confidence that we will be in thoughtful, strong, and hard-working hands. Please join me this November in voting for Jan Collins for Maine Senate District 17.

Barbara Toner

New Vineyard

filed under: