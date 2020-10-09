To the Editor:

Human experiences,by their very nature, are unpredictable.

I have known Ian Collins for over forty years as a teacher, colleague, and friend, and she has consistently exemplified the ideal of making a positive difference.

I saw Jan “in action” as I drove her around Wilton Farmington, and Jay, and watched her campaign from door- to-door. Always smiling and sincere, she listened, encouraged, and fostered hope for the common hard- working small-town resident.

Her first-hand experiences of childhood poverty and disadvantage have instilled in her not only empathy but also a genuine desire to improve lives.

Jan is clear about her plans and expectations: Better heath care, a stronger economy, criminal justice reform, and a sustainable natural environment are her priorities.

Jan offers predictable leadership and needs-based action. I enthusiastically endorse Jan Collins as a State Senator for District 17.

Please join me in voting for her!

Mary Sirois

Wilton

filed under: