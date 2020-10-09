Maine is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and one additional death.

When subtracting probable cases reported in previous days that turned out to be negative, the net increase on Friday was 27.

There were six new cases in York County – the site of many outbreaks in recent weeks – six in Kennebec County, five in Androscroggin County and three in Cumberland County. Twenty more people were listed as recovered on Friday, and there were 590 active cases in Maine.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC warned that people who had played in recreational hockey games on Saturday and Sunday were potentially exposed to a COVID-19 positive referee. An early estimate suggests 400 people were exposed to COVID-19 and are being advised to quarantine and get tested.

The games were played at the Biddeford Ice Arena, North Yarmouth Academy and Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, N.H.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said on Thursday that the exposure was still in the early stages of investigation and state officials had not yet determined if the state’s executive orders to protect public health were violated.

The community sports guidelines on the state’s website say that indoor ice hockey games can only be played among members of the same team. Games against other teams are not permitted.

High school sports have been curtailed under an agreement the Maine Principals’ Association developed in concert with the Maine CDC and others, including canceling indoor volleyball games and switching football to a touch or flag 7-on-7 game. A decision on winter high school sports – which includes ice hockey – has not yet been made, but discussions are expected to get underway soon, state officials have said.

