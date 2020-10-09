The second presidential debate between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped.
The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.
Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.
But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.
The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Local Sports
State tells youth hockey organization that it’s on thin ice
-
Varsity Maine
Oxford Hills Vikings happy to get the green light for fall sports, but something is still missing
-
Varsity Maine
H.S. roundup: Oak Hill girls soccer spreads scoring around to beat Madison
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Turner mystery: Complaints arise about local post office
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Leah Maheux’s five-goal performance lifts Leavitt over Poland