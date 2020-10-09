To the Editor:

To my friends in this very broken Country:

I wrote a letter to the editor on February 14, 2020 that was just as unfriendly as this. Valentine’s Day is a friendly and loving time of the year. I cannot be loving and friendly of President Trump and his actions of the last four years.

My bride, Daphne, of 73 years, is now 87 and I am 92 years old and we find it difficult to accept all that he has done.

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, in their quest for power, have become richly deserving of the old saying that they are the end of nothing whittled off to a tiny point. They are useless. Shame on both of you! I agree that both of them deserve any shame that guilt will give them.

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently died, she was the same age (87) as my wife, Daphne. Barack Obama and I share a birthday on August 4.

If Judge Amy Coney Barrett cannot overlook what that lame-brain, Donald Trump, wants her to do, this country will need a badly needed repair job. A court of six Supreme Court justices with different persuasions than the only three other justices is unthinkable!

Ardene Proctor

Weld

