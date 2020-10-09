HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners will start their 2020-21 ECHL season on Jan. 15, pending approval of state and local officials to allow games and fans at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, the team announced Friday.

The ECHL will have a split-season format in which 13 teams will play a 72-game schedule starting on Dec. 11. The Mariners and other teams in the Northern Division will play 62 games, including 31 home games. League standings and playoff seedings will be based on winning percentage.

“Due to the current indoor capacity restrictions in the state of Maine, as well as similar challenges faced by each of our divisional opponents, we concluded a January 15 start was the most realistic possibility,” said Danny Briere, the Mariners vice president of operations, in a press release.

The Mariners said season ticket holders who paid for a 36-game home schedule will be reached by an account executive to discuss options.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis had surgery to address a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee, and the team said there was no timetable for a return.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian injured the knee in the opener of a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in August. Porzingis played the next two games before being sidelined the remainder of a series won in six games by the Clippers.

It isn’t clear when NBA training camps will start because of the pandemic, but Commissioner Adam Silver has said he doesn’t expect next season to begin before January.

SKIING

FIS OFFICIAL FIRED: The International Ski Federation removed its top administrator from her job Friday, citing a “complete loss of confidence.”

Sarah Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years. She’s a former British Alpine racer.

FIS announced the decision by its ruling council in a terse statement that gave no further details.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wichita State is conducting an internal investigation into allegations that Coach Gregg Marshall mistreated players, the school and Marshall have confirmed.

CYCLING

PARIS-ROUBAIX: The iconic one-day race was canceled as COVID-19 infections rise in northern France.

Organizers said the decision to call off the rescheduled men’s and women’s races on Oct. 25 followed public authorities placing the Lille city area “on maximum alert.”

The 118th edition of the springtime classic race that rattles riders over long stretches of cobbled paths and roads had been postponed from April 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.