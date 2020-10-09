Friday, October 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Houston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

8:45 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC, NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Saturday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl’s Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

