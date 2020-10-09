To the Editor:

I’m writing in support of Tiffany Maiuri’s candidacy for Franklin County Commissioner for District #1. We need change in Franklin County governance, and we need it badly. We need commissioners who will be responsive to community needs, respectful of county employees, able to balance fiscal responsibility with wise investment and most importantly, have a vision for what is possible in our county. Tiffany’s record as a public servant attests to her commitment to these principles and her ability to practice them for the betterment of her community.

This year could be a turning point for Franklin County. Please join me in voting for Tiffany Maiuri for Franklin County Commissioner.

Ellen Grunblatt