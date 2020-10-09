To the Editor:
I’m writing to you in support of Jan Collins’ candidacy for Maine Senate District #17. I have known Jan for many years and in many capacities—as a teacher, a small business owner, an environmental steward and an advocate for prison reform. I serve with Jan on the Board of Visitors of the Franklin County Detention Center, an effort that she spearheaded and a good example of her effective advocacy.
Jan will make a great senator. She is principled, diligent and kind. She will reach across party lines to pass legislation that will better our county and our state, legislation like broad-band expansion, which will make it easier for businesses to function in a national and international environment and equalize the educational opportunities for students who must engage in distance learning for their safety. Legislation that will protect the environment and create good local jobs. Legislation that will preserve access to health care and support public health initiatives, so important in these pandemic times. Legislation to sensibly reform the criminal justice system. She will show up, work hard and do what’s right for all Maine people.
Join me in voting for Jan in November.
Ellen Grunblatt
Jay
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Officials tout the economic role of public transportation during COVID-19 awareness event
-
The Franklin Journal
Vote for Scott Landry
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
What’s happening at adult ed?