To the Editor:
I encourage each eligible voter to choose our own Scott Landry on November 3 to continue to represent our community. It has been my good fortune to know Scott since he moved here to Farmington. He continues to demonstrate the character and competence of an inclusive team leader and an unselfishness which is too often absent in some political circles. And if we ever needed effective team leadership in government, we need it now. And I believe it starts at home.
We don’t need to make Farmington dumber, we need to make it more inclusive. It’s about we.
Don DeMarsh,
Farmington
