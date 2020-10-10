A Livermore Falls man was one of two motorcyclists who died Saturday in separate accidents on Maine roads, Maine State Police said.

Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls died after colliding with a vehicle on Route 133 in Wayne, according to state police, who did not specify the time of the crash. Evans was riding southeast and crashed into the passenger side of a vehicle being driven by Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth, while she was backing into the road near the intersection of Mullens Road, state police said. Kimberly King, 57, of Wayne, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. King and Porter suffered minor injuries.

Also on Saturday, Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade was driving south on Route 7 in Corinna at approximately 3:25 p.m. when the driver of a 2013 Buick turned in front of him. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police reconstructed the accident, which is still being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to call Maine State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700, extension 9. Maine State Police were assisted by the Corinna Fire Department.

