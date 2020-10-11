Sunday, October 11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

11 a.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

4 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

CYCLING

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

12 p.m

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:37 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, or Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

4:25 a.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, or NY Giants at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Seattle

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Monday

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

