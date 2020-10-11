Sunday, October 11
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
11 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
4 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women’s Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:37 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, or Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
4:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, or NY Giants at Dallas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men’s Final, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Monday
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
