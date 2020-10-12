AUBURN — Connectivity Point Design & Installation has acquired DaneTech, Inc., based in Johnston, Rhode Island.

For more than 20 years, DaneTech has offered sales, installation and integration of IP camera systems, card access entry systems, intercom systems, paging and commercial sound systems, A/V systems and installation of low-voltage cabling infrastructure.

The acquisition follows the 2019 purchases of Business Communications Systems, Inc. in Leicester, Massachusetts, and Creative Computer Solutions in Columbia, South Carolina, as well as the 2018 purchase of Computer Telephone, Inc., in Warwick, Rhode Island. The acquisition will include retention of all DaneTech employees. It was a strategic part of CPDI’s growth plan along the east coast.

Headquartered in Auburn, Connectivity Point now has 187 employees and over 3,000 customers.

