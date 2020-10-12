Jordan Davis answers 8-year-old Christian Taylor’s questions about the use of a hydrometer during the Fall in Love with Maple event at Maple Rush Sugarhouse in Sabattus on Sunday. Davis and his extended family opened their sugarhouse to visitors with restrictions in place. Only five people were allowed in the sugarhouse at one time and Davis had at least one group of people waiting to come inside throughout the day. “It’s been a great weekend for us,” said Davis’ father, Scott Davis. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Fall in Love with Maple event was held in place of Maine Maple Sunday, which was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daniel, top right, and Reece Anderson of South Gardiner listen as Jordan Davis explain the process of making maple syrup during the Fall in Love with Maple event at Maple Rush Sugarhouse in Sabattus on Sunday. "We wanted to get the kids involved in the Maine Maple Sunday tradition," said Matthew Anderson. "I like the small scale of this weekend's event. Maine Maple Sunday can get a bit crowded, said Matthew Anderson. Davis and his extended family opened their sugarhouse to visitors with restrictions in place.
A hand goes up after Maple Rush Sugarhouse owner Jordan Davis asked "is there any more questions" in Sabattus on Sunday.
Jordan Davis is reflected in his maple evaporator while he answers questions during the Fall in Love with Maple event at Maple Rush Sugarhouse in Sabattus on Sunday.
A maple tree on the front lawn of Pat and Ed Jillson in Sabattus is in full fall colors on Sunday. The Jillson's Farm and Sugarhouse is one of the Maine maple syrup producers that opened their doors during the Fall in Love with Maple event.
Ed Jillson would have a line of cars a half mile long in front of his Sabattus sugarhouse if Sunday was Maine Maple Sunday, which was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jillson did host a Fall in Love with Maple event on his farm Sunday, but found some time to work in the fields. "This is a 1939 (tractor)," said Jillson. "I was born in 40." Jillson bought the tractor in 1966 for $500. "The motor is as good as the day I bought it," said Jillson.