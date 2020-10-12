Monday, October 12
(All times Eastern)
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at New England
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — LA Chargers at New Orleans
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

