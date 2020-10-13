TURNER – Dillon Dana Jordan of Turner, born January 21, 1987, in Lewiston to Eugene and Kathy Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of October 5, 2020 on Route 4 in turner, struck and killed by a motor vehicle.

Dillon is survived by his father, Eugene Franklin Jordan Jr. and his brothers, Chad, Tiger, Travis, Tom, Paul Jordan, Dustin Lessard and Rick Pepin, also aunts, including, Beverly Jordan who he was very close to, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Kathy Jordan, paternal grandparents, Eugene and Rita Jordan of Turner, maternal grandparents, Dorothy Millet and Thomas Pepin of Lewiston, and also uncle, John Jordan of Turner.

Dillon attended and graduated from Leavitt Area High school in 2005. DIllon thoroughly enjoyed to collect scrap iron and cash it in with his brother, Tom. He was a gentle soul with a huge smile that you could never forget! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

To inquire about funeral arrangements contact 713-5217.