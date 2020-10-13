AUBURN – Bette M. Pelchat passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was born January 12, 1931, to the Late Alfred and Bernice Clark. Bette attended the Auburn school systems. After graduation from high school Bette met the love of her life Joseph E. Pelchat. They married in 1948 and raised four beautiful children, Larry Pelchat Auburn, Linda Letourneau and husband Greg New Sharon, David Pelchat and partner Elaine Clukey Oxford, Sandra Glover and husband Gene Jackson, Fla. She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, brothers, Leslie Clark and wife Inez, Roy Clark and wife Ronnie. She was predeceased by her husband, Blackie, sisters, Dorothy Clark, Mary Prince and brothers, Charlie Clark, Joe Clark. A special thanks to Carlow staff for their love and compassion during Bette’s stay, along with the Belfast staff during her time in hospice along with Androscoggin Hospice for Bette’s surrogate family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, Lewiston. Please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt messages to Bette’s family and friends.

