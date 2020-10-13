LEWISTON – Faylene W. Estes, 68, of Poland, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Marshwood Center. She was born in Lewiston on January 4, 1952, the daughter of Toivo and Beryl Ring Waisanen. She graduated from Oxford Hills High School and had worked in nursing before working at Twin Town Homes for 20-plus years. She married Rick Estes on June 7, 1980. In her younger years she was a horseshoe player. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Faylene is survived by her husband of Poland; her sisters, Carlene and Jolene; and a brother, Billy and his wife Cindy.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com