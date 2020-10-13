WAYNE – Scott D. Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Wayne, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born December 12, 1961, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Rev. Larry E. Evans and Naida (Dixon) Evans. He was a 1980 graduate of Presque Isle High School. On December 11, 1981, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he married the love of his life, Kathryn Lyne Slovacek. Scott proudly served in the United States Air Force. After returning from the military he continued his education at the University of Maine Presque Isle, graduating with his bachelor’s in nursing. Through the years Scott worked as an ER trauma nurse. He most recently worked as a bail bondsman for surrounding counties. He was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Livermore Falls and was a huge part of the church’s remodel. He loved to ride motorcycles and snowmobiles and especially loved sharing his knowledge of them to others around him. He enjoyed hunting and had even gotten his first bear this year. He made the best BBQ in Maine in his smoker, always coming up with new and interesting meat combinations. He was a kind and gentle person and would make friends wherever his travels took him. He is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Kathy Evans, his sons, Sean and his wife Frances of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Nathan Evans and his companion Doreen Hudgins or Bakersfield, California, three granddaughters, Anistyn Evans, Rilyne Evans, and Macie Evans, and his sister, Tonette Klingele of Austin, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Randy Evans. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 18, at the First United Pentecostal Church, 11 Union Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made in Scott’s memory to First United Pentecostal Church of Livermore Falls,

P.O. BOX 242,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254.