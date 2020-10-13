DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for an appliance repair person to replace a burner on my smooth top stove, as well as replace my over-the-stove microwave oven. I love your column and thank you for your service. — Joan, Lewiston

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have The Appliance Guys (440-4265); Brown’s Appliance Service (212-3444); and Brooks Appliance (713-6221). Readers, as always, send in your recommendations so we can all help one another out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a grandfather clock that needs fixing. Can you give me names of people who will come to my house and repair mine? I live in the Lisbon/Lewiston-Auburn area. — Linda, no town

ANSWER: Here’s what I have in the famous Rolodex: Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211), Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821), and Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263).

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an antique wall clock in need of repair. I know I’ve seen a list of specialists in Sun Spots before. Can you give us the run-down again?—Jim, Lisbon

ANSWER: In the Rolodex, I have Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211), Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821), and Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263).

Rohman Clockworks and Harry make house calls. Harry also has drop-off and pickup spots for smaller clocks in Gray, Wiscasset and Windham if you can’t get to his shop in Harrison. He says he has been repairing clocks since 1968 and is the president of the Maine Chapter of the National Watch & Clock Association. Readers, if you know of anyone else, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a place to get a watch repaired. Can you help? — No name, no town

ANSWER: In my Rolodex, I have Jewelry by Alfred listed as a place that has watch repair services as well as other jewelry repair service and design. The address is 1761 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. You may reach the store at 782-7206. Visit the web site at alfredky.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Some simple things are much more difficult during this pandemic. Are any local redemption centers for returnable bottles and cans still paying cash for those returnables? — Janet, Auburn

ANSWER: There may be some redemption centers that have limited hours but I do believe that most, if not all, places that accept bottles and cans are up and running. Options include Rooper’s at 545 Minot Ave. in Auburn. You can contact them at 783-2047. Another is RC Bottle Center 121 Hampshire St. in Auburn. The phone number is 344-6610.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Oct. 5 Sun Spots, someone wanted a Native American tribal blanket. I have one they can have and can be contacted at 576-7975. Thanks for all you do. — Carol, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m thrilled to let you know the special baseball caps (Oct. 6 Sun Spots) have been found and returned. It’s nothing shy of a miracle. Thank you for all you do! — No name, no town

ANSWER: If you need something, have something you want to re-home, or have lost or found something, allow Sun Spotters to help you. The track record is very good!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: