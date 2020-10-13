• Beth A. Grant, 40, of 69 Stephen St., Oxford on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:03 p.m. Saturday at 292 State Route 121, Otisfield by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Clay R. Jacobs, 42, of 63 Depot St., Buckfield on charges of operating under the influence and operation of a vehicle without a license, 3:37 p.m. Sunday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Albert G. Lamb Jr., 47, of 164 Alpine St., Paris on a charge of violation of condition of release, 5:33 p.m. Thursday by Norway Police Department.

• Jillian D. Normand, 39, of 13 High St., Groveton, New Hampshire on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 12:01 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin A. Roberts, 33. of 230 Pine St., Rumford on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence terrorizing, 2:40 a.m. Friday at that address by Rumford Police Department.

• Isaac C. Therrien, 21, of 325 Cumberland St., Rumford on charges of assault, domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of condition of release, 7:72 p.m. Monday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Tammy K. Toth, 33, of 21 Sunvalley Circle, Mexico on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release and assault, 5:42 p.m. Thursday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

• Alfred M. Weiss, 49, of 38 Arthur Allen Road, Sumner on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:05 p.m. Sunday in Woodstock by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric R. Zitoli, 35, of 157 East Andover Road, Andover on charges of violation of protection from abuse order, domestic violence stalking, and two charges of violation of condition of release, 5:32 p.m. Oct. 7 by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

