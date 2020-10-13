Abbie Graiver, right, from Stephens Memorial Hospital and Ashleigh Barker from The Progress Center load up the remainder of the food after the first Drive Through Food Distribution event in Norway on Tuesday. Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway Savings Bank and The Progress Center partnered with the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile to offer fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Oxford Hills area. The group supplied boxes to 125 families on Tuesday and had a line starting 45 minutes before the event started. Their next Drive Through Food Distribution event will be on Nov. 24 in the parking lot of the hospital. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

