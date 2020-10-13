Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Alexander Cottle, 19, of Auburn, on charges of operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, 8:13 p.m. Monday on Route 4 in Turner.

• Jacqueline Lemieux, 36, of Jay, on five outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Donald Philbrook, 41, of Manchester, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:30 p.m. Monday on Pleasant Street.

• Antonio Azevedo, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 24 Union St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Gail M. Russell, 69, of Oxford rear-ended a vehicle driven by Teresa J. Grenier, 44, of Wiscasset while Grenier was stopped in traffic at 5:06 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue. Russell’s 2010 Hyundai received functional damage and Grenier’s 2020 Jeep received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Susan A. Allison, 62, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Andrew C. Tardif, 32, of Auburn at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Center Street and Stetson Road. Allison’s 2010 Honda and Tardif’s 2013 Jeep were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Debra M. Blackmore, 72, of Mountain Rest, South Carolina ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Timothy W. Rucker, 57, of Lewiston at 10:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Center and Bradman streets. The 2010 Ford driven by Blackmore and owned by Ronald Blackmore of Mountain Rest, South Carolina, and Rucker’s 2017 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jason R. Curran, 37, of Sabattus failed to stop at a train crossing and struck a train that was passing through at 2:30 a.m. Monday on High Street. The 1992 Ford driven by Curran and owned by Michael Curran was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Jamie L. Burnham, 25, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Carl J. Ouellette, 53, of Lewiston while Ouellette was stopped in traffic at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street. Burnham’s 2007 Jeep and Ouellette’s 2004 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Leo G. Sleeper, 51, of Lewiston rear-ended a legally parked vehicle owned by Cristiano S. Pedro, 44, of Auburn at 5:27 p.m. Thursday on Walnut Street. The 2010 Chevrolet driven by Sleeper and owned by Barbara Diaz of Lewiston and Pedro’s 2013 Audi received functional damage.

• A vehicle drive by Timothy S. Doyon, 45, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Natalie Burnham, 54, of Hanover at 4:57 p.m. Friday on Russell Street. Doyon’s 2009 Hyundai and Burnham’s 2011 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ieshia-Janett L. Glover, 27, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Ashlea N. Shrier, 32, of Naples at 5:17 p.m. Friday on College Street. Glover’s 2014 Chevrolet and Shrier’s 2019 Subaru received functional damage.

