Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81018221964?pwd=SUNGT0pEcGJQQi8yZm5tcUwveDRUUT09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/administrators

V. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve

A. New hires

VI. Presentations

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from September 8, 2020

B. Minutes from September 15, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports (September 1, 2020)

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. First and final reading of Board policies ACAA: Unlawful Harassment and

Sexual Harassment of Students and ACAA-R: Student

Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint

Procedures

Motion to approve the first and final reading of Board policies ACAA: Unlawful

Harassment and Sexual Harassment of Students and ACAA-R: Student

Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint

Procedures

B. Review 2020 MSBA Proposed Resolutions and Purpose of the MSBA

Delegate Assembly

C. Approve new hires

Motion to approve the new hires as presented by the Superintendent in her

D. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract

discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit.

Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor

Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit

X. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:

Oct. 19, 2020 – Special session – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Oct. 27, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Nov. 10, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings:

Operations – Nov. 3, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom

Personnel & Finance – Nov. 3, 2020 – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom

Educational Policy – Nov. 3, 2020 – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom

Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

« Previous

Next »

filed under: