Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81018221964?pwd=SUNGT0pEcGJQQi8yZm5tcUwveDRUUT09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/administrators
V. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
A. New hires
VI. Presentations
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from September 8, 2020
B. Minutes from September 15, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports (September 1, 2020)
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. First and final reading of Board policies ACAA: Unlawful Harassment and
Sexual Harassment of Students and ACAA-R: Student
Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint
Procedures
Motion to approve the first and final reading of Board policies ACAA: Unlawful
Harassment and Sexual Harassment of Students and ACAA-R: Student
Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint
Procedures
B. Review 2020 MSBA Proposed Resolutions and Purpose of the MSBA
Delegate Assembly
C. Approve new hires
Motion to approve the new hires as presented by the Superintendent in her
D. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor Contract
discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit.
Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) Labor
Contract discussion for the Teacher’s Bargaining Unit
X. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings:
Oct. 19, 2020 – Special session – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Oct. 27, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Nov. 10, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings:
Operations – Nov. 3, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. – Zoom
Personnel & Finance – Nov. 3, 2020 – 6:00 p.m. – Zoom
Educational Policy – Nov. 3, 2020 – 7:00 p.m. – Zoom
Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
