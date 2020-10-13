|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 13
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
|5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:05 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
|8:40 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee
|RUGBY
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — SLR: Leeds at Warrington
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds —
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
-
Business
Free clinic helps small Maine employers navigate coronavirus legal issues
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct 13
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Bette M. Pelchat
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert E. Hefferman