(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 13
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

8:40 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

RUGBY
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — SLR: Leeds at Warrington

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds —

