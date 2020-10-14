The community is invited to celebrate Miss Audrey Estes’ birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Knight House at the end of the Riverwalk and West Pitch Park in Auburn.

AUBURN — There will be an open house and storytellers for the celebration of Miss M. Audrey Estes, who was children’s librarian at the Auburn Public Library from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s.

Known for her expressive story hours, the AHS will have a group of local residents reading stories for the audience. In addition to working as a children’s librarian, Estes was one of the original members of a committee to secure the Knight House for the Auburn Heritage group. She also was active in all the Senior Citizens groups of the time. She was a graduate of Bates College in 1927.

It is hoped guests will share memories of Miss Estes. Pictures and news clippings would be welcome. Children and adults are welcome to stop by, take a tour of the Knight House and Downing Shoe Shop while properly masked and socially distancing. The Knight House is one of the oldest wood frame houses in Auburn. The afternoon will include storytellers, refreshments and costume volunteers.

The AHS Audrey Estes Day is a free event, but donations are always welcome.

