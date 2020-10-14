VALDOSTA, GA — Valdosta State University has awarded Rowan Bradeen, of Turner, the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27 for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Bradeen is one of nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

