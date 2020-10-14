“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall” (Oscar Wilde). This quote reflects just how the last week has felt. Cold winds are shaking loose the last of autumn’s colors. It’s time to spend chilly days baking and sipping tea.

Looking for new baking ideas led me to discover “chaffles.” Am I really the last one to find this fantastic alternative to traditional burger buns? Probably, not, right? These are so yummy; you will not miss bread!

A chaffle (cheese + waffle) is made with cheese and egg. That’s it. You can embellish it with savory herbs and spices or add almond or coconut flour. Honestly, I prefer adding the flours because I’d rather not have such a robust “eggy-ness”. Similar to churros, they are scandalous when shaken with sugar and cinnamon. Still, I recommend trying the basic version first. It’s all you need to make a great gluten-free, low-carb alternative to encase a burger or other sandwich fillings.

Gather your ingredients and four-inch waffle iron (“Dash” is perfect for 9.99 at Target or Amazon). A Belgian waffle iron uses half the usual amount of batter for each waffle. This recipe makes four small waffles.

Use nearly any kind of cheese; try parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, or cheese blends. The more finely shredded, the better. Preheat the waffle iron for 5 minutes. Whisk together ½ cup of cheese with one large egg or two egg whites. At this point, you may add 2 tbsp: almond flour or 1 tbsp of coconut flour. If using coconut flour, allow batter five minutes to thicken before using. I prefer the results when I add a ¼ tsp of baking powder, but not required. Pour ¼ cup of batter into the waffle maker. Cook for about 3-4 minutes, or when it stops steaming. Set aside to cool.

Reheat in the toaster oven, skillet, or oven at 350 degrees. The ones that are just egg and cheese are kind of floppy to reheat in a toaster. Freeze for later use.

That’s all there is to these! Dress them up as the spirit moves you.

