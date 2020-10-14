ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the left-hander’s back continues to improve, Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.

“Every day it’s been better,” Roberts said of Kershaw’s back. “I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow. I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility. But again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us our blessing as well.”

Following losses by the Dodgers in the first two games, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw in the outfield before Game 3.

WHITE SOX: The Los Angeles Angels granted the Chicago White Sox permission to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for their managing job, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person, confirming a USA Today report, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Angels typically do not comment on personnel matters.

A three-time World Series-winning manager, the 76-year-old La Russa joined the Angels prior to this season as senior advisor of baseball operations.

The White Sox decided not to keep Rick Renteria after losing in the first round of the playoffs, following a breakthrough season in which they made the postseason for the first time since 2008.

La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, hasn’t managed since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

If hired, he would be the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Astros Manager Dusty Baker is 71.

La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis and was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories.

