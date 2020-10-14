LEWISTON – Elaine S. Lepage, 69, of Lewiston died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Lewiston on March 31, 1951, the daughter of the late Andre and Arline (Marchand) Lepage. She had been a resident of this area her entire life.

After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1969, she worked for 19 years in the office at Knapp Shoe. She then had been employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for 21 years where she retired in July of 2010.

Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed working on a variety of craft projects.

She is survived by her brother Ronald Lepage of Lewiston.

A heartfelt thank you to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their care of Elaine during the past two months of her life.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Elaine’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum. At the request of the family there will not be any visitation. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

