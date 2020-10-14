PERU – Jackqueline R. McLean, 85, of Dickvale Road, passed away at her home on Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 11, 1935 in Peru, the daughter of Norman and Elizabeth Child.

Jackqueline was married in Derry, N.H. June 4, 1978 to Russell McLean of Peru who survives her. Also surviving are two brothers, Edwin Child and Dale Child of Peru; two daughters, Ruth Huntington of Turner and Linda Ring of Buckfield; two stepchildren, Beth Bordeaux of Peru and Robert Ring of New Bern, N.C., five stepchildren by marriage; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter; and grandson.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to her stepdaughter and nurse, Beth; also, the staff at Androscoggin Home Health for their care.

Private family graveside service at a later date.