Two face drug charges after a drug search warrant was executed in Palmyra.

In a media release, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said that on Oct. 7 at approximately 9:15 a.m., a team from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at Lovely’s Motel in Palmyra. The search was conducted by four Somerset County detectives, a patrol deputy and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agent assigned to the Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was for the person, vehicle and motel room of Zachary Nutting, 25, of Skowhegan and Chelsea Heath, 30, of Newport.

In the search, officers found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as a firearm and cash from suspected drug proceeds.

Nutting and Heath were arrested and taken to Somerset County Jail in East Madison, where they were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs for fentanyl, a class A crime, and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a class C crime.

Bail was set at $10,000 each, and they both remain in custody at the jail. Their initial court appearance is set for Dec. 16 in the Somerset County Unified Court. Additional charges may be forthcoming after the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

« Previous

filed under: