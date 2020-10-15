Community dinner

NORWAY — Norway Center for Health and Rehab, 29 Marion Avenue, Norway will be holding a Free Drive-Thru Community Dinner on Wednesday October 21, 2020 starting at 3 p.m. until meals are gone.

Sale/Craft Fair

WEST PARIS — There will be a yard sale/craft fair in the West Paris Fire Department parking lot, located on Kingsbury Street, on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 30 tables filled with goods from local crafters as well as a few vendors. Social distancing will be followed.

