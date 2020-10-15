Community dinner
NORWAY — Norway Center for Health and Rehab, 29 Marion Avenue, Norway will be holding a Free Drive-Thru Community Dinner on Wednesday October 21, 2020 starting at 3 p.m. until meals are gone.
Sale/Craft Fair
WEST PARIS — There will be a yard sale/craft fair in the West Paris Fire Department parking lot, located on Kingsbury Street, on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 30 tables filled with goods from local crafters as well as a few vendors. Social distancing will be followed.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley area priest named winner of food pantry recipe challenge
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Region Inspects Record Boats
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Our 14th Annual Trip into the Wilds of Maine …these adventures are never redundant, but ARE always great fun!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
September Savage Stats
-
The Franklin Journal
Free online programs for your future