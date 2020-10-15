AUBURN — Central Maine Community College Interim President Betsy Libby has announced the following faculty appointments:

• Jennifer Bilodeau, early childhood education and education instructor.

Bilodeau has experience as a special education teacher at Turner Primary School and as a special services coordinator at the Promise Early Education Center. An Auburn native who now resides in Turner, she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood special education from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master’s degree in early intervention and a graduate certificate from the University of Maine. She holds teaching certifications in pre-K, early elementary and special education.

• Haley Bullecks, life sciences instructor.

An adjunct instructor in the nursing program last year, Bullecks previously taught chemistry at SUNY Potsdam prior to moving to Maine. She attended the Maine School of Science and Mathematics. Bullecks holds a master’s degree from Texas Tech University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a minor in mathematics from the State University of New York at Potsdam.

• Samantha Hewey, nursing instructor.

Hewey earned her associate’s degree in nursing at CMCC and then went on to get her bachelor of science in nursing degree at Kaplan University. She is currently working on a family nurse practitioner master’s degree at Purdue Global. Hewey has nursing experience in emergency and intensive care at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and has also worked at Beacon Hospice and the Oxford Hills School District. She is a currently a selectman for the town of Oxford.

• Lori Smalley, nursing instructor.

A registered nurse since 2004, Smalley has worked in such nursing fields as medical/surgical, emergency room, operating room, post-anesthesia care unit and home health. She earned her associate of science in nursing degree from the University of New England and her bachelor of science in nursing degree (summa cum laude) at Purdue University Global, where she is now enrolled in the master of science in nursing/nurse educator program. Prior to her work as a nurse, Smalley was a certified surgical technologist and a medical assistant. A native of Kezar Falls, she now resides in Portland.

