To the Editor:

I have had the honor of serving with Rep. Fran Head for the past six years and would encourage Bethel area residents to send her back to the State House this fall. Fran cares deeply about older Mainers

struggling to stay in their homes, families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, and small businesses that make our communities what they are. She is a valued colleague on the State and Local Government committee, works overtime to help constituents with issues they face, and listens to both sides of the argument before making a decision. She has authored legislation to help childhood trauma victims, assisted helped Magalloway Township residents with a heart-wrenching de-organization process, and makes a real effort engaging colleagues on the other side of the aisle when discussing bills. Fran is kind, generous, and community minded. She serves with grace and honor, and is firmly committed to seeing our state get back on its feet. Please join me in supporting Fran Head for House District 117.

Rep. Will Tuell

East Machias

