St. Lawrence
CANTON, NY — Caleb Clarke of Bethel was one of the nearly 465 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University conferred in May 2020.
Clarke is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in physics. Clarke attended Gould Academy.
