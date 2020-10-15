HARRISON — Harrison has three ordinance questions for residents to vote on in its Nov. 3 local election ballot.

Question 1: Shall an ordinance entitled “Mass Gathering Ordinance” be amended?

No changes will be made to the town’s definition of what constitutes a mass gathering. Instead, the amendment clarifies that the ordinance applies to private as well as public property.

Question 2: Shall an ordinance entitled “Harrison Floodplain Management Ordinance for the Town of Harrison” be adopted?

The floodplain management ordinance allows Harrison property owners to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. It also outlines the permitting process for property owners seeking to build structures in the flood zone.

Question 3: Shall an ordinance entitled “Building Permit Ordinance” be adopted?

The building permit ordinance has several provisions. It clarifies sideline setback allowances for property lines. It establishes that buildings will not be built at a height greater than 30 feet for firefighting safety and limitations. It also streamlines the process for residents applying for permits for disability access and improvements to not require planning board approval.

