Mexican Butternut Squash Boats

Forget the tortillas! These squash boats have a distinctly Mexican flavor that everyone loves. It’s fun to roast the squash and then fill and serve. Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 small butternut squash, halved and seeds removed

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground beef, 90% lean

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

2 ears sweet corn, kernels removed (or 1½ cups frozen corn)

1 (15.5-oz.) can black beans, drained

1 (10-oz.) can enchilada sauce

1½ cups shredded Monterey jack

½ cups fresh tomatoes diced

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1.Preheat oven to 425°. On two large rimmed baking sheets, drizzle squash halves all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until almost tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then scoop out squash, leaving a 1/2″ border around edges and saving the insides for filling.

2. Reduce oven heat to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds, then stir in beef, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon. Cook to an internal temperature of 145°. Season with salt, pepper, cumin, and chili powder and cook until no longer pink, 6 minutes.

3. Stir in corn, black beans, enchilada sauce, and reserved butternut squash. Cook until sauce is warmed through.

4. Fill butternut squash boats with beef mixture and top with tomatoes and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about two minutes.

5. Garnish with cilantro before serving, if using.

