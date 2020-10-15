KINGFIELD — The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet at Sugarloaf until October of 2021.
The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame is a 501 (c3) charitable organization established in 1995. Information about the Maine Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame visit the website.
http://www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org/
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Another poll shows Gideon leading Collins in Senate race
-
Business
More than 2,300 Maine employers receive state economic recovery grants
-
Maine
Maine reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death
-
Health care
Young, healthy people may have to wait until 2022 for vaccine, top WHO scientist says
-
Politics
Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive