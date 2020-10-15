KINGFIELD — The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the 18th annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet at Sugarloaf until October of 2021.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame is a 501 (c3) charitable organization established in 1995. Information about the Maine Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame visit the website.

http://www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org/