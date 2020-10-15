RUMFORD — No new COVID-19 cases have been found at the ND paper mill after a second round of universal testing there, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.
ND Paper has about 650 employees.
An outbreak was announced in mid-September, when the paper mill had four cases. It quickly grew to 16 cases and one employee died.
On Sept. 30, the paper mill had 24 cases.
