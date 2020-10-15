FARMINGTON – Kaisley Marilyn Crockett, newborn, was guided to Heaven in the arms of angels, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, hours after her premature birth. She was born to Issac A. Crockett and Jenna J. Adams of Jay. Even though her time here was brief she will always leave a lasting memory in their hearts.

She is survived by her parents, Issac and Jenna of Jay; her paternal grandfather, Hank Crockett and wife Tammy of Industry, maternal grandmother, Julie Adams of Livermore Falls; paternal great-grandmother Carol Clements of Chesterville, paternal great-great grandparents, Barbara and Fred Thody of Palmyra; her uncles, Jacob Crockett and Kyle and Austin Holman, and her aunt, Julianna Adams; as well as many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Barbara Wilcox; paternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Crockett Jr. and maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Marcia Adams.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com