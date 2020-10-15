To the Editor:

In a matter of days, the 2020 presidential election will occur. In addition, the peoples of Maine will also be electing their regional representatives to serve them in Augusta. On of these citizens seeking election is the highly educated and service-minded citizen of the town of Oxford, Rick Bennett.

Rick is not an ordinary citizen, but is one who works hard by putting his education and monies where they are needed most. He has been a start-up business builder and owner for several decades now and he will continue this road to success if he is elected to serve District 19 in the Maine state senate. I know he will work hard for the citizens of this district for I know Rick and his work ethic is impeccable.

With his education at the number 1 seat of higher learning in the United States — Harvard University, he is ready to prove once again that he seeks and is able to put District 19 ahead of his personal feelings. Time is not a question to Rick for he has the ability, education, and stamina to do the job of representing District 19 in Augusta and representing it well. He has shown this attitude before when he was in the Maine House and he will do it once again representing YOU, the peoples of District 19. We are fortunate indeed to have him now at a time of great need for fiscal responsibility in Augusta.

I urge you to think about the future of Maine and to how Rick Bennett can help many of your dreams come true. He can get it done but only with your help. Give some serious thought to Rick and do vote for him to fill the District 19 seat in the Maine Senate — you will be proud of what he can and will do for you and for the peoples of Maine!

Tom Curtis

Norway

