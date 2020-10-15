NORWAY — On September 23 at the Norway Veterans Memorial, Oxford resident Arnie Pendexter, a Navy Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient received a beautiful “Quilt of Valor” for his service..

The “Quilt of Valor” organization was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts after a dream she had when her son was deployed in Iraq. She had a vivid dream of a young soldier hunched over on a bed, head down. She felt total despair. Then, she saw him wrapped and warm in a quilt. That was the birth of Quilts of Valor, made to honor and comfort those touched by war. A well-deserved honor for Arnie.

The quilt, presented by Dianne Devonshire was quilted by the Attic Cat Group.

Arnie is an active member of the American Legion in Norway, The AMVETS and VFW of Paris, and the Monday Night Carving Club, who set this up to honor him.

Present were family, friends, and members of the American Legion.

